U of G Commemorates Black History Month

Black History Month will take place in February at the University of Guelph.

The events are organized by the Guelph Black Students Association, the Student Help and Advocacy Centre, and Student Life. A number will take place on and off campus, including musical performances, a food tasting, movie screenings and discussions.

All are free with the exception of the food tasting on Feb. 8, which will cost $5 per plate, though the concert during the tasting is free to attend.

• Feb. 1 – Art display and spoken word session, University Centre (UC) – noon

• Feb. 2 – Healing and self-care workshop, MacKinnon 218 – 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 3 – Performance by COBA (Collective of Black Artists), UC courtyard – noon

• Feb. 4 – Celebration of Bob Marley, eBar, downtown Guelph, hosted by the Guelph Black Heritage Society (GBHS) – 10 p.m.

• Feb. 7 – Afro-Canadian timeline and black history discussion, MacKinnon 218 – 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 8 – Food tasting and concert by Tush Disco Band, UC courtyard – noon

• Feb. 9 – Concert, Royal City Brewing Co. – 7 p.m.

• Feb. 11 – Live jazz and movie night featuring A Linc in Time, GBHS Heritage Hall, downtown Guelph – 6:30 p.m.

• Feb. 12 – Movie screening, Birth of a Nation, Thornbrough 1200 – 6:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13 – Documentary screening of 13th, on the U.S. criminal justice system, Thornbrough 1200 – 7:15 p.m.

• Feb. 14 – Business networking event, University Club, UC fourth floor – 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 15 – Discussion on blackness in Canada, MacKinnon 304 – 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 24 – GBHS music night, Guelph Civic Museum – 7 p.m.

• Feb. 25 – GBHS family drumming workshop, Heritage Hall – 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 25 – Oshugo drum and dance performance, Heritage Hall – 7 p.m.

For questions, contact Yassin Sagnia in the Student Life department at ysagnia@uoguelph.ca.