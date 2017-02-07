“Fly Guy” Examines Bugs in Our Homes for The Nature of Things

School of Environmental Science PhD student Morgan Jackson will be featured on The Great Wild Indoors on The Nature of Things Feb. 9. Jackson will be part of a crew examining the insects and bugs most people have in their homes in the episode, which airs at 8 p.m. He also discussed the topic with the Toronto Star Feb. 4. Jackson, a self-described “fly guy,” said most bugs and insects pose little risk and, in some cases, can actually be beneficial to people. He is the technical editor of the Canadian Journal of Anthropod Identification and also works in the Insect Collection lab at U of G with Prof. Steve Marshall.