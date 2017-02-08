Ethical Volunteering at U of G Focus of University Affairs Feature

The importance of ethical volunteer work overseas is the focus of a University Affairs article Feb. 8 in which two U of G students and a staff member are interviewed. Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) students Carman Co and Manali Desai are the co-presidents of Global Vets, a student-run program now in its 20th year at OVC that sends students to developing countries for up to eight weeks to assist with animal health services. They discussed how volunteering is becoming more popular, allowing them to deepen their professional experience and learn more about the world. Lynne Mitchell, director and international liaison officer at U of G’s Centre for International Programs, spoke about how U of G is joining with other groups in creating a set of standards to promote ethically responsible service-learning trips.