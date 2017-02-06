Economics and Finance Prof Discusses Government Job Training Programs with Globe and Mail

Prof. Miana Plesca, Economics and Finance, was interviewed by the Globe and Mail Feb. 6 for a story on federal government plans to boost employment. The article said the Liberal government plans to develop the FutureSkills Lab, a program to train people for the jobs of the future. Plesca said governments have traditionally proven poor in anticipating the needs of the labour market. Employer-initiated programs have been shown to be more effective than government skills training programs, she added. Plesca studies labour economics and program evaluation.