Dissent Over Canada 150 Part of Healthy Democracy, History Prof Writes in Op-Ed

Discussions over celebrating Canada’s birthday, including some protests, have been a part of Canada for as long as the country has existed, Prof. Matthew Hayday, History, wrote in an Ottawa Citizen op-ed Feb. 20. Hayday said unrest over celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation is a sign that Canada has a healthy democracy with a variety of opinions. He said this debate has played out many times since Confederation and that Canada is designed to accommodate dialogue and renegotiation. Hayday studies national identity and Canada Day celebrations.