Commitment to Inclusiveness Reaffirmed in Senate Motion

Renewing a commitment to an inclusive campus was the key message in a motion passed this week by the University of Guelph Senate.

The resolution, passed unanimously on Feb. 6, also acknowledges the University’s diverse population and states that “every member of an inclusive campus is a valued contributor.”

President Franco Vaccarino, chair of Senate, said he is “pleased and proud that Senate has passed this motion, and that we have reaffirmed our commitment to inclusiveness here at the University of Guelph.”

The resolution follows a recent statement of sympathy from the University for shooting victims at a Quebec mosque on Jan. 29, and a community message from Vaccarino about campus mental health services and initiatives after the recent deaths of several students.

Those events were also marked by a gathering of U of G community members Feb. 3 called “Hope in Challenging Times.”

A capacity crowd in the University Centre courtyard heard remarks from senior administrators as well as Jamie Vanderberg, coordinator of multi-faith programs with Student Life, and members of the Muslim Students’ Association.

In late January, U of G also joined Universities Canada in expressing concern about an executive order issued by American president Donald Trump preventing individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days.