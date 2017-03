Prof. Cynthia Scott-Dupree, School of Environmental Science, was interviewed by CBC News Feb. 24 to discuss her upcoming study on nuclear energy to help fight an insect pest. She will be using Sterile Insect Technique to help farmers struggling against the pepper weevil, an insect that caused a significant amount of damage to Ontario pepper crops last year. Scott-Dupree studies integrated pest management and insect resistance to pesticides.