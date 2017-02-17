2017 Provincial Pre-Budget Submission to Ministry of Finance

— News

In January, the University of Guelph delivered its provincial pre-budget submission to the Ministry of Finance.

U of G thanked the provincial government for collaborating with the post-secondary sector as the government implements a number of policy initiatives, including the tuition framework, a new funding formula for universities, and the Ontario Student Grant (OSAP reforms).

The University also requested the government’s continued collaboration more specifically for:

  • Continued support for the agriculture and food sector
  • Further relief from pension solvency requirements
  • Dedicated support for work-integrated learning and the implementation of the Highly Skilled Workforce Strategy, and
  • Further support for student wellbeing, including mental health supports on campus

Access the full University of Guelph 2017 Pre-Budget Submission.