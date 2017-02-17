2017 Provincial Pre-Budget Submission to Ministry of Finance

In January, the University of Guelph delivered its provincial pre-budget submission to the Ministry of Finance.

U of G thanked the provincial government for collaborating with the post-secondary sector as the government implements a number of policy initiatives, including the tuition framework, a new funding formula for universities, and the Ontario Student Grant (OSAP reforms).

The University also requested the government’s continued collaboration more specifically for:

Continued support for the agriculture and food sector

Further relief from pension solvency requirements

Dedicated support for work-integrated learning and the implementation of the Highly Skilled Workforce Strategy, and

Further support for student wellbeing, including mental health supports on campus

Access the full University of Guelph 2017 Pre-Budget Submission.