University Mourns Passing of Student, Flags at Half-Mast Friday

The University of Guelph is mourning the death of Kayleigh Shannon, a second-year biomedical engineering student.

Her family recently informed the University of her untimely death on Jan. 24 due to medical complications.

“Kayleigh was a bright and beautiful light who loved the University of Guelph and all of the people – her friends, faculty and staff,” said her father, Dean Shannon.

“Her face would light up as she talked about her studies and how much she was enjoying her program.”

The University will lower its flags to half-mast Friday, Feb. 3, in her memory.

A visitation will take place Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the same location.

“This is a difficult time and we are here to support the U of G community,” said Brenda Whiteside, associate vice-president (student affairs).

Along with the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin, Student Wellness Services will offer drop-in emotional support sessions for students Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 3-5 p.m., in UC 390.

Whiteside said campus support services and initiatives are available to help all community members:

–Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

–Student Support Network (drop-in hours are noon to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, Raithby House)

–Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

–Employee assistance program for faculty and staff, 1-800-265-8310

–Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392