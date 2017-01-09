U of G Welcomes Israeli Research Delegation

Researchers from the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem visited the University of Guelph recently to discuss future research collaborations in production animal diseases.

The workshop, held Jan. 5-6 at the Ontario Veterinary College (OVC), stemmed from a U of G visit to the Israeli veterinary school by president Franco Vaccarino and Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research), last May as part of an Ontario government delegation to Israel.

Speaking at the workshop, provost Charlotte Yates said U of G is known as Canada’s food university, with one of the best veterinary colleges in the world.

Delegates discussed current dairy cattle research, possible Israeli-Canadian collaborations and funding opportunities for production animal initiatives. The Israeli delegation also toured U of G’s Elora dairy facility.

“Our goal is to identify areas of mutual research interest and establish long-term research collaborations along with faculty-student exchanges,” said OVC dean Jeffrey Wichtel.

The Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, founded in 1985, is the only veterinary college in Israel.