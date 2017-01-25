U of G Provost Discusses Possible Changes for Canadian Auto Sector with The National

U of G provost and vice-president (academic), Charlotte Yates, was interviewed by CBC’s The National Jan. 24. In the interview, Yates discussed the possible impact of Buy America policies proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump to protect the American manufacturing sector. She noted that Canada would have to wait to see what new policies are enacted in the U.S., but that any such changes could lead to issues for Canada’s auto sector. Yates studies the auto industry, as well as manufacturing and industrial policy.