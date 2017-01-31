U of G Issues Statement in Response to U.S. Executive Order

The University of Guelph joins Universities Canada in expressing concern about the new executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump preventing individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

“We stand with universities across Canada in expressing our deep concern about the new executive order and its impact on students, faculty and staff – and our scholarly and international activities,” said president Franco Vaccarino. “We are actively reviewing what impact this will have on the U of G community.”

To read the Universities Canada statement, visit: http://www.univcan.ca/media-room/media-releases/statement-response-u-s-executive-order/