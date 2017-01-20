Political Science Prof Discusses Trump’s Tweets on CTV

Political science professor Tamara Small was featured on CTV news Jan. 19. Ahead of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, she discussed Trump’s use of Twitter. She said Trump is trying to control the message with Twitter, but using social media as the only means of public communication is problematic.

Small researches the use and impact of social media, especially among Canadian politicians. Read more her thoughts on whether Trump’s Twitter use is changing how politicians communicate.