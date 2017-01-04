Student Life Award Nominations Now Open

Nominations are being sought for the University of Guelph’s annual Student Life Awards, with various awards for students, faculty and staff who contribute to student life at U of G.

The awards cover a range of categories, including for students or groups affecting positive change in the world, for those who work to remove barriers and create an inclusive environment, and for student leadership.

Full details of the awards and nomination forms can be found on the Student Life website.

Nominations are due by Jan. 29 with the awards ceremony taking place March 9.