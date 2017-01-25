Political Science Prof Discusses Social Media, Politics with CBC News

The issue of women in politics and the attacks they sometimes face on social media was the focus of a CBC News article Jan. 25 in which U of G political science professor Tamara Small was interviewed. The story examined the online abuse some female politicians, from a range of parties both in Canada and internationally, face from critics. Small said these personal attacks differ from those male politicians experience, and this can stop some women from entering or staying in the political arena. She studies social media and political communications.