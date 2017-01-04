OVC Cancer Research to be Featured on CBC’s The National

Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) research into cancers in dogs and cats will be featured Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. on CBC’s The National. The story will look at research and treatment for osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in dogs and breast cancer in cats. The story notes that the research findings will lead to improved treatment for people. Clinical Studies professor Paul Woods, who studies comparative oncology, was interviewed for the story. OVC is the only Canadian establishment taking part in the clinical trial of an experimental drug with the U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium.