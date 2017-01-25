Ontario Premier Visits U of G Campus

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne toured the University of Guelph campus Jan. 25 and discussed mental health with students to kick off Bell Let’s Talk Day for mental health awareness.

Wynne, who has been premier since 2013, was joined by Guelph MPP Liz Sandals and Trinity-Spadina MPP Han Dong.

A longtime runner, Wynne covered a few laps on the elevated track in the newly renovated Athletics Centre along with Gryphon athletes and staffers.

At the University Centre, Wynne met students and talked to president Franco Vaccarino and Meghan Wing, academic and university affairs commissioner with the Central Student Association.

With student leaders, the group discussed strategies to increase awareness of mental health supports needed.

U of G student athletes are taking an active role in the Bell Let’s Talk Day campaign today to increase awareness and discussion of mental health challenges.

Today’s event was part of a series of visits by Wynne to higher education institutions across the province.