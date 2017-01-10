Molecular and Cellular Biology Prof’s Research Featured in University Affairs

Research by Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Emma Allen-Vercoe on the gut was featured in a University Affairs story Jan. 9. The article looked at research projects at universities across Canada examining the human gut and the role it plays in the development and regulation of diseases. Allen-Vercoe and her research team are working to “produce a defined multi-species probiotic – a synthetic stool treatment called ‘RePOOPulate’ – to overcome the challenges of using regular fecal transplants.” She studies the human microbiome and gut microflora.