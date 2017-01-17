History Prof in LA Times, Circus Elephant Research Highlighted

History professor Susan Nance was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times Jan. 16 for an article about the closure of the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show. Nance has written extensively about how circus elephants are managed.

The circus said a 2015 decision to remove elephants from the show – a response to pressure from animal rights groups — significantly affected ticket sales and ultimately led to the decision to close.

The circus had faced numerous lawsuits over the years from groups alleging inhumane animal training practices, especially those involving elephants. In the article, Nance said that while the circus won the court cases, she believes negative publicity tarnished their brand.

Nance’s research concentrates on entertainment, from vaudeville to street performers. Her 2013 book Entertaining Elephants investigates the history of the animals as circus performers. Her work was featured by the province’s Research Matters campaign.