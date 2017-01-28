Growing Food on Mars Definitely Possible, Prof Tells Toronto Star

School of Environmental Science professor Mike Dixon, director of the University of Guelph’s Controlled Environmental Systems Research Facility, was interviewed in a Toronto Star story Jan. 27 on growing food in outer space. The story examined what it would take to grow food in different climates and locations from where food is traditionally grown, including looking at the Tomatosphere experiment Dixon conducted. The results from Dixon and his research team are also aiding in growing food in controlled environments, such as greenhouses. Dixon studies space exploration and biological plant interaction.