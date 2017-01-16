Food Science Prof on CBC’s The National

Food Science professor Keith Warriner was interviewed by CBC’s The National Jan. 13. He was asked to provide expert opinion about Wal-Mart Canada being charged under the Public Health Act with selling contaminated food during the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

Warriner discussed how wildfire could contaminate food, and said that the Alberta Health Services was likely being “overly cautious.”

A well-known food safety and food contamination expert, Warriner has published more than 100 papers, book chapters and abstracts on the topic. His studies food safety in the meat processing and fresh-cut sectors, and has developed decontamination methods for Salmonella and seeds used to produce bean sprouts, alfalfa sprouts and other types of sprouts that can cause food-borne illness outbreaks.