Flags to Be at Half-Mast Tuesday in Memory of Student

The University’s flags will be lowered to half-mast Tuesday in memory of U of G student Riley Lynch, who died Jan. 19.

Described as a “loving and caring soul,” Riley was a fourth-year physics student and a talented photographer and musician.

A celebration of his life will take place at the George Darte Funeral Chapel, 585 Carlton St., in St. Catharines, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The University reminds people of its counselling services and other supports available to assist staff and students, including:

Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

Student Support Network (drop-in hours are noon to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, Raithby House)

Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff, 1.800.265.8310

Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392