Flags at Half-Mast Monday in Memory of Staff Member

The University of Guelph’s campus flags will be at half-mast Monday, Jan. 9, to mark the weekend funeral service for U of G staff member Andrea Karpala, who died Jan. 2.

Karpala was a communications manager in the Office of the CIO/Chief Librarian.

Visitations will be held Friday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Families First East Windsor, 1065 Lauzon, Windsor, Ont.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Anne’s Church, 12233 Tecumseh Road East, Tecumseh, Ont.

The University reminds people of its counselling services and other supports available to assist staff and students, including:

Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff, Ext. 52133

Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392

Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244