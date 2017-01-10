Five Gryphon Teams Place in National Rankings

The most recent Canadian University Sports (U Sports) Top 10 polls showcase five Guelph Gryphon teams in the top 10 of the national rankings.

The first track and field U Sports rankings of 2017 were officially released with the men’s team ranked first in the country while the women’s team is ranked second.

The Gryphons women’s wrestling team remains ranked third in.

The U of G women’s hockey team is in fourth spot nationally, and in top spot in the provincial standings with a 12-2-1 record.

The men’s volleyball team is the final nationally ranked team, in tenth spot in Canada.

Each of the teams will be competing this weekend.