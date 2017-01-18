Climate Change App Created by Profs ‘Sparks’ CBC Attention

U of G Profs. Dan Gillis, Computer Science, and Sherilee Harper, Population Medicine, were featured recently on the CBC show Spark. They discussed the eNuk application they are developing with the Inuit community of Rigolet, Nunatsiavut, in Labrador and U of G graduate Ashlee Cunsolo, now the director of the Labrador Institute of Memorial University. The smartphone and tablet app allows people to share pictures and information about changing land conditions. It’s part of a larger project that involves the three researchers collecting data in the region — everything from weather conditions to mental health — to find out how the environment affects people and vice versa.