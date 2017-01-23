U of G Showcasing 150 Innovations to Celebrate Canada’s 150th

The University’s of Guelph’s Office of Research has launched a 150 Innovations Project to commemorate Canada’s sesquicentennial.

A new U of G innovation will be posted on the Office of Research website daily. The first innovations to be highlighted include DNA barcoding, the rural diaries project, growing food on Mars, shipping fever vaccine and the Guelph Family Health Study.

“Research-driven innovation has been a mainstay of University of Guelph culture, beginning in the late 1800s with our three founding colleges,” said Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research). “Innovation powered by our discoveries continues today, permeating all seven colleges.”

He added that support from a wide range of sponsors “helps our University’s 800 researchers innovate and improve life for people and communities locally, nationally, and globally.”