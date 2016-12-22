U of G Winter Holidays Dec. 23-Jan. 3

The University of Guelph’s normal business operations will be reduced from Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, for winter holidays. Most University offices will be closed during this period.

Academic and administrative offices will reopen Jan. 3, and regular class schedules resume Jan. 9.

Most University offices will be closed during this period except for the Health and Performance Centre, the provincial Animal Health Lab, the Agriculture and Food Lab, and the OVC Health Sciences Centre Animal Hospitals. Please check their websites for hours of operation.

Campus Community Police will be open during the holiday period and may be reached at Ext. 52000 for emergencies and at Ext. 52245 for non-emergency calls.

On Dec. 31, access to roadways leading onto campus property will be closed to the public for a 24-hour period from 12:01 a.m. to midnight. Staff working on University business may use the closed section, but members of the public using the roadways during the closure period may be stopped by University of Guelph police.

Have a safe and happy holiday season.