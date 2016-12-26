Food Institute Director Talks Cultured Meat with Canadian Press

Prof. Evan Fraser, Geography, was interviewed by the Canadian Press Dec. 22 to discuss the future of meat and the possibility of “meat” grown in petri dishes replacing traditional food sources. He said carbon pricing announced by the federal Liberal government will likely lead to higher meat prices and some consumers may look for protein replacements. Fraser, director of the Food Institute at U of G, is the founder of Feeding9Billion.com, which seeks to generate discussion on how to feed a growing world population.

The article noted two students at the University of Guelph won the national Mission: ImPULSEible award earlier this year for developing a high-fibre meat extender from red lentils, green peas and chickpeas. Devised by Caileigh Smith and Evelyn Helps, the article said it can be added to patties and meatballs to reduce the amount of meat required while increasing fibre and protein.