Flags at Half-Mast Thursday

The University of Guelph will lower its flags to half-mast Thursday to honour the memory of graduate student Matthew Talarico, who died December 18.

Talarico was a first-year master’s student in plant agriculture.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford.

A funeral mass will be held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford, on Friday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Holy Martyrs Cemetery in Bradford.

The family suggests donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada.